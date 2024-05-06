Marico Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 318 cr, revenue up 1.7%

Marico Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 318 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 5.3 per cent increase from the Rs 302 crore profit reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,278 crore, up 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 2,240 crore.

The board of directors of Marico Limited declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share in a meeting chaired on February 27, 2024. Earlier, in October 2023, the board had declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share. Together, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, amounts to Rs 9.50 per equity share.

Shares of Marico Ltd were trading at Rs 531.40 on the BSE following the company's financial results.