Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Marico Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 5% at Rs 318 cr, revenue up 1.7%

The board of directors of Marico Limited declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, amounts to Rs 9.50 per equity share

Marico

Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marico Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 318 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 5.3 per cent increase from the Rs 302 crore profit reported in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,278 crore, up 1.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 2,240 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The board of directors of Marico Limited declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share in a meeting chaired on February 27, 2024. Earlier, in October 2023, the board had declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share. Together, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, amounts to Rs 9.50 per equity share.

Shares of Marico Ltd were trading at Rs 531.40 on the BSE following the company's financial results.

Topics : Marico Q4 Results BSE BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon