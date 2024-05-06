Q4FY24: Lupin, Godrej Consumer among 54 firms to report results on May 6

From pharmaceuticals to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to release their fourth quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on May 6.

Marico, Lupin, CarTrade Tech, Gujarat Gas, Godrej Consumer Products, Indian Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, DCM Shriram, Happiest Minds Technologies and Route Mobile are among the 54 firms set to announce their Q4 and FY24 results today.

Today, investors are eagerly awaiting the fourth-quarter results, with their shares poised to react accordingly to the financial outcomes.

Companies releasing Q4 results on May 6

Adinath Exim Resources, Aeroflex Industries, Allsec Technologies, Alphalogic Industries, Apcotex Industries, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Automotive Stampings & Assemblies, Asarfi Hospital, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Co, Chemcrux Enterprises, Choice International, Clara Industries, Capital trade Links, Evexia Lifecare, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Fusion Micro Finance, GHCL, GHCL Textiles, Grindwell Norton, Gujarat Poly Electronics and Gujarat Toolroom will release their earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 today.

Happiest Minds Technologies, Indian Bright Steel, Indian Acrylics, Kamdhenu, Kartik Investments Trusts, KPT Industries, Mishka Exim, Moschip Technologies, Muthoot Microfin, Orbit Exports, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection, Rajkamal Synthetics, Route Mobile, Selan Exploration Technology, Smruthi Organics, SoftBPO Global Services, SPS International, Styrenix Performance Materials, Suven Life Sciences, Syschem (INDIA) and Uttam Sugar Mill are also among the companies that will announce their Q4FY24 financial results today.

Lupin Q4 results expectations:

Analysts anticipate a significant surge in Lupin's net profit for the quarter ended March 2024, projecting a staggering 109 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase to reach Rs 546.4 crore. Additionally, the pharmaceutical giant's revenue is expected to witness a robust 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth, soaring to Rs 5,202.1 crore. Further, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) is forecasted to rise by 67 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,012 crore, with an estimated expansion in Ebitda margin to 14.6 per cent, according to estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Marico Q4 results expectations:

Elara Securities anticipates moderate growth in revenue for Marico, a leading FMCG company, with a projected Y-o-Y increase of 1.3 per cent and a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise of 6.3 per cent. Ebitda is expected to climb by 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while net profit may witness a 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y uptick in Q4.

Godrej Consumer Products Q4 results expectations:

Kotak Institutional Equities expects to see a 5 per cent to 3.5 per cent volume/value growth in Godrej Consumer Products' domestic business, primarily driven by steady growth in home insecticides and personal wash categories. Revenue estimation stands at Rs 160 crore in the Regional Consumer Care (RCCL) segment. However, a decline in revenues for GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) region is expected, attributed to factors such as the reorganisation of East Africa business and currency depreciation. Overall, a consolidated growth of approximately 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y is projected for Q4.