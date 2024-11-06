Power Grid Corp Q2 results: Net profit almost flat at Rs 3,793 cr

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit stood almost flat at Rs 3,793.02 crore in the July-September quarter of this financial year.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,781.42 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 11,845.93 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 11,530.43 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board also approved payment of first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.
The board also approved the proposal to sell, assign, transfer 26 per cent residual equity shareholding in four associate companies -- POWERGRID Kala Amb Transmission, POWERGRID Parli Transmission, POWERGRID Warora Transmission and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT).
