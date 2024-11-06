Power Grid Corp Q2 results: Net profit almost flat at Rs 3,793 cr

Business Standard
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,781.42 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit stood almost flat at Rs 3,793.02 crore in the July-September quarter of this financial year.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,781.42 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 11,845.93 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 11,530.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved payment of first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.

 

The board also approved the proposal to sell, assign, transfer 26 per cent residual equity shareholding in four associate companies -- POWERGRID Kala Amb Transmission, POWERGRID Parli Transmission, POWERGRID Warora Transmission and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT).

Power Grid Corp Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

