Tata Steel Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 759 cr, total income up marginally

Tata Steel Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 759 cr, total income up marginally

It had posted a net loss of Rs 6,511.16 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Tata Steel on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 758.84 crore for the September 2024 quarter, helped by lower expenses.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 6,511.16 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 54,503.30 crore during the second quarter against Rs 55,910.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Steel reduced its expenses to Rs 52,331.58 crore from Rs 55,853.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Topics : Tata Steel Q2 results corporate earnings

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 6:06 PM IST


