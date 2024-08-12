Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RCFL Q1 results: Net profit down 84% at Rs 11 cr on higher finance cost

Total income increased to Rs 4,396.06 crore from Rs 4,042.95 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses rose to Rs 4,409.93 crore from Rs 4,009.02 crore

RCFL

Shares of the company on Monday settled down 1.40 per cent at Rs 200.35 apiece on the BSE. | Source: PSU Connect

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) on Monday posted 84 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.80 crore for the first quarter of 2024-25 on higher finance cost.
Net profit stood at Rs 67.79 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income increased to Rs 4,396.06 crore from Rs 4,042.95 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses rose to Rs 4,409.93 crore from Rs 4,009.02 crore.
RCFL said the government has reduced rates of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) since October 1, 2023, which has adversely impacted profitability of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers.
Shares of the company on Monday settled down 1.40 per cent at Rs 200.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NMDC Q1 results: Net profit up 20% at Rs 1,984 cr on higher prices

Vodafone Idea Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 6,432 cr, ARPU at Rs 146

Voda Idea Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 6,432 cr on reduced expenses

Panasonic Energy India Q1 results: Net profit grows to Rs 4.14 cr

Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises two-fold to Rs 113.40 cr

Topics : Q1 results chemicals companies Fertiliser firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon