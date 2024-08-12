Business Standard
Borosil Renewables Q1FY25 results: Net loss widens to Rs 14.23 cr

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 11.53 crore for the June quarter of FY24, as per a filing with the BSE

solar panel

Total income also increased to Rs 374.32 crore in the quarter from Rs 362.46 crore a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Borosil Renewables consolidated net loss widened to Rs 14.23 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 11.53 crore for the June quarter of FY24, as per a filing with the BSE."

Total expenses rose to Rs 389.64 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 369.46 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income also increased to Rs 374.32 crore in the quarter from Rs 362.46 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Borosil renewable projects Q1 results

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

