Borosil Renewables Q1FY25 results: Net loss widens to Rs 14.23 cr

Borosil Renewables consolidated net loss widened to Rs 14.23 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 11.53 crore for the June quarter of FY24, as per a filing with the BSE."



Total expenses rose to Rs 389.64 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 369.46 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also increased to Rs 374.32 crore in the quarter from Rs 362.46 crore a year ago.