Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 results: Total income down at Rs 338 cr, loss at Rs 8 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported a loss of Rs 8 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Against this, the bank had earned a net profit of Rs 28 crore in the April-June quarter of FY24.

The bank's total income declined to Rs 338 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 341 crore in the same period a year ago, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter the bank earned interest income of Rs 306 crore as against Rs 289 crore in the same period a year ago.