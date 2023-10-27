close
RIL Q2 results: Net profit rises 27.4% to Rs 17,394 crore on energy boost

Reliance misses profit view as crude drop hurts mainstay business

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

The company said revenue from operations climbed 9.9% to Rs 2,475 crore. However, expenses jumped 9% to Rs 18,063 crore

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
India's most valuable company Reliance Industries reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as a fall in crude prices hit revenue from fuel sales and hurt its mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance relies heavily on its O2C business to make money despite its aggressive expansion into retail, telecom and green energy.

The conglomerate saw its refinery margins touch record levels last year as it consumed a lot of cheaper Russian crude and exported refined fuel to Europe. That benefit has since waned.

A sharp 14% reduction in crude oil prices from the same quarter a year earlier resulted in lower price realisation for products, Reliance said on Friday.

"Crude oil benchmarks declined year-over-year due to macro-economic headwinds on high interest rates, lower industrial activities and sentiments shifting from risk premium to fundamentals," according to the company.

Reliance's consolidated profit rose to Rs 17,394 crore ($2.09 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 13,656 crore a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of Rs 18,463 crore, according to LSEG data.

The company's revenue from operations rose 1.3% to Rs 235 crore, mainly constrained by a 7.3% fall in O2C business revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the company's retail unit rose 32.2% mainly due to increased footfall.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, reported its slowest profit growth in seven quarters on Friday, hurt by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.

Reliance Industries, which recorded capital expenditure of Rs 38,815 crore during the quarter, forecast a "significant decline" in capex intensity once it completes its planned 5G network roll-out by the end of the year.

Topics : Reliance Industries Q2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

