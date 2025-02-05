Business Standard

Reliance Power back in the black: Reports Rs 42 cr net profit in Q3

Reliance Power back in the black: Reports Rs 42 cr net profit in Q3

In a statement, the company said it has achieved zero bank debt status, which means it has no outstanding balance to any bank -- private or public

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Reliance Power on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 41.95 crore in the December quarter on account of higher income.

It had reported a loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,159.44 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,998.79 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 2,109.56 crore, lower as against Rs 3,167.49 crore in third quarter of the preceding financial year.

In a statement, the company said it has achieved zero bank debt status, which means it has no outstanding balance to any bank -- private or public.

 

Total debt servicing, including maturity repayment in the April-December period of FY25 was Rs 4,217 crore.

As of December 31, the company's net worth stood at Rs 16,217 crore.

During the period, its 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh achieved 93 per cent (plant load factor) PLF, while 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh had available of 97 per cent.

Reliance NU Suntech Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Power, recently won a solar plus battery energy storage system (BESS) project from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 930 MW plus 1,860 MWH.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

