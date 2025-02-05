Happiest Minds Q3FY25 results: PAT down 16% on higher finance costs

Happiest Minds Technologies, a mid-tier IT services firm, reported a 16 per cent year-on-year drop in its profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of FY25, at Rs 50 crore. PAT was down due to higher finance costs. Profit for Q3 FY24 came in at Rs 59.6 crore.
Revenue for the quarter grew 27.5 per cent to Rs 553 crore, compared to a year earlier.
“During the quarter, we witnessed healthy demand from BFSI, healthcare, CPG, and manufacturing,” said Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Product and Digital Engineering Services (PDES).
Anantharaju’s comments come in the backdrop of larger IT services companies also noticing some green shoots in demand after a prolonged period of lull, which had dampened the mood of the sector.
“The results reflect our continued ability to execute and deliver high-quality digital capabilities to our customers. During the quarter, Happiest Minds accelerated its net new growth opportunities while increasing the number of large customers. Our acquisitions are allowing us to diversify our revenue base across geographies and verticals, while leveraging synergies to accelerate growth,” he added.
The company also said it will create a GenAI business unit, verticalise into six industry groups, and appoint a chief growth officer to boost growth for the next fiscal.
“Our goal is to integrate generative AI features into products and services and provide our clients with a competitive advantage. The adoption of this promising technology has picked up speed, with our customers embarking on enterprise-wide adoption. Apart from projects already delivered, we have about 15 projects in a proof-of-concept (PoC) stage, which will lead to significant orders and projects in the next fiscal,” said executive chairman Ashok Soota.
The company has a total revenue of $3 million from GenAI projects currently.
GenAI revenues were mainly from PoCs and smaller projects, said the company.
The company had 278 clients as of December and added seven clients during the third quarter. It had 6,630 employees.
Its attrition rate increased to 15.3 per cent, from 14.4 per cent sequentially. Anantharaju said he expects the number to decline going forward.
Utilisation improved to 78 per cent, from 76.3 per cent sequentially.