Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Happiest Minds Q3FY25 results: PAT down 16% on higher finance costs

Happiest Minds Q3FY25 results: PAT down 16% on higher finance costs

Revenue for the quarter grew 27.5 per cent to Rs 553 crore, compared to a year earlier

q3 results

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Happiest Minds Technologies, a mid-tier IT services firm, reported a 16 per cent year-on-year drop in its profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of FY25, at Rs 50 crore. PAT was down due to higher finance costs. Profit for Q3 FY24 came in at Rs 59.6 crore.
 
Revenue for the quarter grew 27.5 per cent to Rs 553 crore, compared to a year earlier.
 
“During the quarter, we witnessed healthy demand from BFSI, healthcare, CPG, and manufacturing,” said Joseph Anantharaju, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Product and Digital Engineering Services (PDES).
 
Anantharaju’s comments come in the backdrop of larger IT services companies also noticing some green shoots in demand after a prolonged period of lull, which had dampened the mood of the sector.
 
 
“The results reflect our continued ability to execute and deliver high-quality digital capabilities to our customers. During the quarter, Happiest Minds accelerated its net new growth opportunities while increasing the number of large customers. Our acquisitions are allowing us to diversify our revenue base across geographies and verticals, while leveraging synergies to accelerate growth,” he added.

Also Read

Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Tech gains 4% after acquiring GAVS Tech Middle East biz

Work from home, WFH, BPM, IT industry, tech, jobs, work, gender

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 49.52 cr

Retail investors

MTAR, Sammaan Capital: Strategies for 3 stocks with high retail holdings

joseph anantharaju

Happiest Minds sees need for strategy alignment as customers turn cautious

Ashok Soota, executive chairman, Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies shares fall on Q1FY25 results, down 16% YTD

 
The company also said it will create a GenAI business unit, verticalise into six industry groups, and appoint a chief growth officer to boost growth for the next fiscal.
 
“Our goal is to integrate generative AI features into products and services and provide our clients with a competitive advantage. The adoption of this promising technology has picked up speed, with our customers embarking on enterprise-wide adoption. Apart from projects already delivered, we have about 15 projects in a proof-of-concept (PoC) stage, which will lead to significant orders and projects in the next fiscal,” said executive chairman Ashok Soota.
 
The company has a total revenue of $3 million from GenAI projects currently.
 
GenAI revenues were mainly from PoCs and smaller projects, said the company.
 
The company had 278 clients as of December and added seven clients during the third quarter. It had 6,630 employees.
 
Its attrition rate increased to 15.3 per cent, from 14.4 per cent sequentially. Anantharaju said he expects the number to decline going forward.
 
Utilisation improved to 78 per cent, from 76.3 per cent sequentially.

More From This Section

Q3 result

Info Edge Q3 results: Net profit jumps 61% to Rs 242.6 cr on high revenue

q3 results

Welspun Corp Q3 results: Net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 672 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Redington Q3 results: PAT up 18% at Rs 400 cr on steady PC, mobile demand

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

GE Vernova T&D India Q3 results: PAT jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 143 cr

Q3 result

Interarch Building Products Q3 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 28.2 cr

Topics : Happiest Minds Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon