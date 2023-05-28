close

Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd's (STEL) consolidated net profit has doubled to Rs 14.73 crore during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year-ago period, helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.13 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 269.32 crore from Rs 212.71 crore in the year-ago quarter, registering a rise of 35 per cent over the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 276.46 crore as against Rs 204.03 crore a year ago.

The New Delhi-based firm recently secured its first offshore contract of Rs 143 crore from the Nepal government. STEL carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanisation work for telecom players besides manufacturing of steel structurals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 Results

