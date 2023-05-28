Salasar Techno Engineering Q4 doubles to Rs 14.73 cr due to higher income

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd's (STEL) consolidated net profit has doubled to Rs 14.73 crore during the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year-ago period, helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.13 crore in the January-March quarter of 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 269.32 crore from Rs 212.71 crore in the year-ago quarter, registering a rise of 35 per cent over the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 276.46 crore as against Rs 204.03 crore a year ago.

The New Delhi-based firm recently secured its first offshore contract of Rs 143 crore from the Nepal government. STEL carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanisation work for telecom players besides manufacturing of steel structurals.

Also Read Salasar Techno Engineering gets Rs 143 cr EPC contract from Nepal govt From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Techno Electric surges 9% on healthy growth outlook NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today Karnataka Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 171.5%, dividend declared Barbeque Nation posts Q4 loss of Rs 11.60 cr, revenue up 11.6% to Rs 280 cr Godfrey Phillips India Q4 net up 6.4% to Rs 110 cr, revenue rises 14.3% Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues PTC India Q4 net profit dips 17.67% to Rs 129 cr on higher expenses