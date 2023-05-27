Barbeque Nation posts Q4 loss of Rs 11.60 cr, revenue up 11.6% to Rs 280 cr

Quick service restaurant operator Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd has reported a net loss of Rs 11.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the January-March period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 11.64 per cent to Rs 280.23 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 251 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses of the company were at Rs 240.36 crore, up 16.41 per cent in Q4/FY23.

Its total revenue in the March quarter was Rs 282.47 crore.

However, for the fiscal ended March 2023, Barbeque-Nation posted a net profit of Rs 19.14 crore. It reported a net loss of Rs 25.19 crore in FY22.

Its revenue from operations was up 43.36 per cent to Rs 1,233.75 crore in FY23.

"During the year, the Company added 39 new restaurants resulting in total count of 216. Total restaurants included 14 Toscano restaurants, 6 Barbeque Nation international restaurants and balance 196 were Barbeque Nation India network," said an earning statement from the company.

Meanwhile, its board also approved the further acquisition of an additional 4.21 per cent of paid-up share capital of Red Apple Kitchen Consultancy Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, from the existing Shareholders.

After this, the shareholding will increase to 82.43 per cent in Red Apple Kitchen', which operates 14 Italian cuisine restaurants under the brand Toscano.