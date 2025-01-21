Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Servotech Renewable Power Q3 results: Net profit grows to Rs 8 cr

Servotech Renewable Power Q3 results: Net profit grows to Rs 8 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the October-December period of 2023-24 financial year

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

The company's total revenue rose over four-fold to Rs 216.83 crore from Rs 52.20 crore a year ago.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Servotech Renewable Power System on Tuesday reported a manifold rise in its consolidated net profit to nearly Rs 8 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the October-December period of 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue rose over four-fold to Rs 216.83 crore from Rs 52.20 crore a year ago.

Expenses too jumped to Rs 204 crore against Rs 50.34 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Servotech Renewable Power System is a leader in tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions.

 

Also Read

q3

India Cements Q3 results: Loss widens to Rs 307 cr on pricing, demand woes

cement

Dalmia Bharat Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 77% to Rs 61 crore

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Dalmia Bharat Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 77% to Rs 61 crore

ICICI prudential life insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 results: Net profit increases 43% to Rs 326 cr

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

PNB Housing Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 483 cr

In a separate statement, the company's Managing Director Raman Bhatia said the quarter experienced stellar growth.

"As a market leader in India's EV charging sector, currently holding a 35-40 per cent market share, we are strategically positioned to capture 50-55 per cent by manufacturing 12,000 direct current (DC) fast chargers in FY25, meeting the rapidly surging demand for EV infrastructure," he said.

EV chargers are projected to constitute 70-75 per cent of the company's total revenue, with solar products contributing the remaining portion, Bhatia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

q3 results

Tata Technologies Q3 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 169 crore

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Q3 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 639 cr, income at Rs 7,406 cr

Paytm

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Losses narrow to Rs 208.3 cr, revenue declines 36%

Zomato

Zomato Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 57% to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 64%

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

J&K Bank Q3FY25 Results: Net profit increases 26.2% to Rs 531 crore

Topics : Q3 results renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon