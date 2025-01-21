Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Tata Technologies Q3 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 169 crore

Tata Technologies Q3 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 169 crore

Consolidated profit after tax fell marginally to Rs 169 crore ($19.52 million) in the October-December quarter, from Rs 170 crore a year ago

q3 results

Its services segment revenue - which contributes over 78 per cent to the total - grew 1 per cent. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Tata Technologies reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit, aided by improved demand in its services and technology segments.

Tata Technologies provides engineering and technology services to automobile, aero and heavy machinery makers.

Consolidated profit after tax fell marginally to Rs 169 crore ($19.52 million) in the October-December quarter, from Rs 170 crore a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 161 crore, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Its services segment revenue - which contributes over 78 per cent to the total - grew 1 per cent, while the smaller technology solutions segment grew 6 per cent.  ALSO READ: UCO Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 27% on better margins

 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Tata Technologies share was buzzing in trade on January 21

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Tata Tech, IndiaMART among 32 to post earnings on Jan 21

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Tata Technologies shares were in demand on January 8

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies, Telechips collaborate to make software-defined vehicles

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to watch, Nov 21: Adani Group stocks, Cipla, UPL, BoB, Tata Tech

Engineering, research and design (ER&D) services, which include technology support to industries such as transportation and communications, contribute a sixth of the revenue to India's $254 billion technology sector.

Companies such as Tata Technologies and Tata Elxsi are expected to benefit from the ER&D sector quadrupling to as much as $170 billion between 2023 and 2030, India's National Association of Software and Service Companies said.

Tata Technologies' revenue rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,317 crore in the third quarter, slightly ahead of analysts' estimate of Rs 1,311 crore.

However, total expenses rose 7 per cent as the company spent more on technology upgrades.

Shares of the company closed 0.5 per cent higher ahead of results.

 

More From This Section

UCO Bank

UCO Bank Q3 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 639 cr, income at Rs 7,406 cr

Paytm

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Losses narrow to Rs 208.3 cr, revenue declines 36%

Zomato

Zomato Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 57% to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 64%

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

J&K Bank Q3FY25 Results: Net profit increases 26.2% to Rs 531 crore

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 1,908 cr, NII up 23%

Topics : Tata Technologies Q3 results Tata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon