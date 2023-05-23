close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SJVN Q4 profit grows over two fold to Rs 17 cr, boosted by higher income

The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SJVN

SJVN

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned SJVN's consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold to Rs 17.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, boosted by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding financial year (FY22), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 582.78 crore, from Rs 393.87 crore in the year-ago quarter, the hydropower producer said.

The expenses of the company stood at Rs 328.98 crore, as against Rs 366.13 crore a year ago.

The board of directors of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share of Rs 10 each for FY23.

Also Read

SJVN bags Maharashtra discom's 200-MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore

Arunachal to sign deal with CPSUs to set up five hydropower plants

India looking to merge hydropower units to create single company: Minister

BrightNight, ACEN ink $250 mn pact for India renewables buildout

SJVN, Grid Corporation of Odisha to form JV for hydro, solar projects

EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

Muthoot Capital Services reports net profit at Rs 26 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SJVN Q4 Results

First Published: May 23 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Textile industry veteran Karumuttu T Kannan passes away in Madurai

Veteran industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan
2 min read

Vivriti seeks $250 mn for India's debut ABS private debt investment

Vivriti Asset Management
2 min read

Public transport tech firm Chalo raises $45 million, to expand globally

funds
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Succession planning: Shashwat Goenka to become chairman of Spencer's Retail

spencer's
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read

JSW Steel, Japan's JFE ink pact to manufacture electrical steel in India

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan
2 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon