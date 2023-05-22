close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group arm Spencer's Retail Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 61.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group arm Spencer's Retail Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 61.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 42.47 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Spencer's Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was marginally up at Rs 543.39 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 541.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Spencer's Retail's total expenses were Rs 610.78 crore in the quarter.

Its total income in the March quarter fell 2.7 per cent to Rs 549.45 crore.

Spencer's operates 151 stores with a total trading area of 13.36 lakh square feet as of March 31, 2023.

Also Read

Spencer's Retail Q3 loss widens to Rs 61.75 cr, impacted by higher expenses

Spencer's Retail CEO and Managing Director Devendra Chawla resigns

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Spencer's Retail appoints Anuj Singh as CEO, MD for three-year term

Spencer's Retail casts net wide to reel in value-conscious consumer

Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr

Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality

Shree Cement Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 15% to Rs 546 cr

Policybazaar Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore, revenue up 61%

Over the business of Nature Basket, which it has acquired from Godrej Industries, Spencer's Retail said it has reported a standalone turnover of Rs 62 crore.

Natures Basket operates 35 stores with a total trading area of 1.07 lakh square feet as of Mar 31, 2023.

For the fiscal ended March 2023, Spencer's net loss widened to Rs 210.39 crore. It reported a net loss of Rs 121.46 crore in FY22.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,452.58 crore in FY23, 6.64 per cent higher than the preceding fiscal.

Besides, Spencer's Retail further informed that as a part of succession planning, RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka has stepped down from the position of Chairman and Director of the company with effect from the close of business hours on May 22, 2023.

His son Shashwat Goenka, who is overseeing the affairs of the company, has been appointed by the Board as chairman of the company w.e.f. May 23, 2023.

The board has also approved and recommended the reappointment of Utsav Parekh, Pratip Chaudhuri and Rekha Sethi as independent directors for a second term of 5 years w.e.f. November 14, 2023, up to November 13, 2028.

Share of Spencer's Retail Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 61.03 on BSE, down 1.52 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Spencer’s Retail Q4 Results

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Hindustan Unilever, Genpact launch Be.Seen to help minority-owned units

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

GQG Partners buys Max Healthcare shares for Rs 415 cr via open market

Max Healthcare
1 min read

Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr

MCX
1 min read

All 10 Adani stocks gain, group m-cap back in Rs 10-trillion league

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon