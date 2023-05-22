close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Muthoot Capital Services reports net profit at Rs 26 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Non-bank lender Muthoot Capital Services has reported a profit of Rs 25.96 crore for the March quarter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Non-bank lender Muthoot Capital Services has reported a profit of Rs 25.96 crore for the March quarter.

The listed entity of Muthoot Pappachan Group had reported a loss of Rs 151.83 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income grew 7 per cent to Rs 115.6 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 109.16 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 78 crore as against a loss of Rs 161 crore in FY22. The amount disbursed in FY23 increased 15 per cent to Rs 1,318 crore in the year ended 31st March 2023. The total assets under management reached Rs 2,102 crore as on March 31.

Company has delivered improvement in all the key metrics, registered a robust growth in income as well as profitability, its managing director Thomas George Muthoot said.

He said the net non-performing assets are below the industry average and the post-Covid book has performed well.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 crore through secured redeemable NCDs

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Muthoot Microfin expects 50% of its collections to come digitally by Sept

Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr

Waaree Renewables Technology Q4 net profit grows to Rs 12.3 crore

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q4 net up 63% to Rs 38 cr on improvement in asset quality

Shree Cement Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 15% to Rs 546 cr

Its chief executive Mathews Markose said FY23 was a year of consolidation for the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Muthoot Capital Q4 Results

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Muthoot Capital Services reports net profit at Rs 26 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Spencer's Retail net loss widens to Rs 61.22 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Hindustan Unilever, Genpact launch Be.Seen to help minority-owned units

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

GQG Partners buys Max Healthcare shares for Rs 415 cr via open market

Max Healthcare
1 min read

Commodity exchange MCX's quarterly profit falls 85% to Rs 5.45 cr

MCX
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports net loss of Rs 187 crore in Q4

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)
3 min read

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

Zomato
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon