SRF Q3 results: Profit more than halved to Rs 253 crore on global demand

Consolidated net profit after tax fell to 2.53 billion rupees (about $30 million) for the three months ended Dec.31 from 5.11 billion rupees a year ago

SRF

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian chemicals and polymers manufacturer SRF on Tuesday reported its third-quarter profit more than halved - its fourth straight quarterly profit drop - hurt by sustained weakness in global demand for its mainstay chemicals business.
Consolidated net profit after tax fell to 2.53 billion rupees (about $30 million) for the three months ended Dec.31 from 5.11 billion rupees a year ago.
Its revenue from operations fell 12% to 30.53 billion rupees.
Indian chemical makers saw subdued global demand, and prices of refrigerant - a fluid used in the cooling process in air conditioners - remained muted in a seasonally weak quarter, hurting profitability, analysts said.
Peer Coromandel International also reported a fall in third-quarter profit earlier in the day, hurt by soft demand for its fertilizers and nutrient chemicals business. Brokerage Jefferies had earlier picked peer PI Industries over SRF on strong volume outlook.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

