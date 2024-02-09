Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q3 result: Hit by cyclone, PAT drops to Rs 2.44 cr

For the nine months period ending December 31, 2023 the standalone net profit stood at Rs 31.82 crore, as against Rs 79.40 crore registered a year ago

Among non-food items, crude petroleum rose by a whopping 83.56% in March, leading to a fuel inflation rate of 34.52%

Representational image

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Petrochemical manufacturing company Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has recorded a standalone profit after tax for the October-December 2023 quarter at Rs 2.44 crore, following the impact of cyclone Michaung which led to disruption in manufacturing facilities.
The city-based company, part of the AM International - Singapore, had posted a standalone net profit at Rs 25.23 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For the nine months period ending December 31, 2023 the standalone net profit stood at Rs 31.82 crore, as against Rs 79.40 crore registered a year ago.
"In the quarter (October-December 2023) we encountered challenges due to the cyclone, leading to disruptions in our manufacturing facilities and loss of plant and machinery. Despite these obstacles, we have successfully restored our operations, minimising disruptions to our customer delivery schedule" said TPL Vice Chairman Ashwin Muthiah.
The standalone total income during the quarter under review slipped to Rs 351.98 crore, from Rs 513.94 crore registered during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the April-December 2023 period, standalone total income fell to Rs 1,249.83 crore, from Rs 1,682.57 crore registered in the same period of last fiscal.
"Although our financial results were impacted, I commend the TPL team for their resilience and commitment to prioritising health and safety during this natural disaster," Muthiah also the Founder-Chairman, AM International said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IND vs AUS: Comeback in India squad opens World Cup gates for Ashwin

With Ashwin, lack of game time is not much of concern: Rohit Sharma

Indian coast sees rise in cyclones; 2.9 mn vulnerable people in Andhra only

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 6,000 aid to people affected by Cyclone Michaung

Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers in the history of the tournament

Shriram Life Insurance's net profit jumps 61% to Rs 50 cr in Dec quarter

Promoters of Mankind Pharma divest 1.6% stake worth Rs 1,367 crore

Ads take Blinkit past Zomato's food delivery business growth in Q3

Medanta Q3 results: Profit up 53% at Rs 123.54 cr, revenue up 19.9%

Global Health Q3 results: Profit up 52% at Rs 123 cr, revenue at Rs 833 cr

Topics : Tamilnadu Petroproducts Cyclone oil and gas sector Oil industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon