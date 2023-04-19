Tata Communications Q4 consolidated net profit dips about 11% to Rs 326 cr

Tata Communications on Wednesday posted about 11 per cent decline in the consolidated net profit to Rs 326.03 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023.
The company posted a profit of Rs 365.06 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated income from operations increased marginally to Rs 4,586.66 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 4,263.03 crore in the March 2022 quarter.
For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company posted about 21 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,795.96 crore compared to Rs 1,481.76 crore it posted at the end of 2021-22.
The consolidated income from operations increased by 6.6 per cent to Rs 17,838.26 crore at end of 2022-23 from Rs 16,724.73 crore it posted at the end of 2021-22.
Also Read
Covid-19 pandemic caused lack of communication skills in babies: Research
Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption
Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY
Crude oil imports up 52.58% to $146.57 bn in Apr-Nov: Comm min data
Competition Comm approves NIIF's stake purchase in Hindustan Ports
HCL Tech Q4 results to be announced tomorrow: Key things to look out for
ICICI Lombard Q4 net up 39.6% to Rs 437 cr as underwriting losses dip
ICICI Lombard General Insurance profit rises 40% as premiums climb
Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter
Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter as dealmaking sputters
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Tata Comm
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y