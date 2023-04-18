close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICICI Lombard General Insurance profit rises 40% as premiums climb

The Mumbai-based insurer's March-quarter profit after tax rose to Rs 437 crore ($53.29 million), from Rs 313 crore posted a year ago

Reuters Bengaluru
ICICI Lombard

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 40% jump in its fourth-quarter profit after tax, driven by higher income from premiums.
The Mumbai-based insurer's March-quarter profit after tax rose to Rs 437 crore ($53.29 million), from Rs 313 crore posted a year ago.

The insurer's combined ratio, a key profitability metric for an insurance firm's underwriting business, improved to 104.2% from 103.2% seen a year ago.
The combined ratio measures the incurred losses and expenses in relation to total premiums collected.

Its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 2.51 from 2.46 in the year-ago period.
ICICI Lombard's motor business, which contributes to around 60% of the company's net premium income, rose 9% to Rs 2,102 crore for the quarter.

Also Read

ICICI Lombard Q2 net up 32% to Rs 591 cr on reversal of tax provision

ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter as dealmaking sputters

Indian Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 trillion in 2022-23

TV18 Broadcast Q4 profit falls 91% to Rs 19.7 crore; revenue dips 6%

Tata Coffee Q4 result: A look at how it performed in previous quarters


Net premium income rose 12.3% to Rs 3,726 crore, while income from investments advanced 14.5% to Rs 616 crore.
Shares of ICICI Lombard closed 2.4% higher on Tuesday ahead of the results.

ICICI Lombard

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : ICICI Lombard General Insurance | Q4 Results | Insurance firms

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre
3 min read

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

State Bank of India
1 min read

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

Goldman Sachs profit falls in first quarter as dealmaking sputters

Goldman Sachs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hello Mumbai! From CEOs to vada pav, Apple CEO Cook gets a taste of India

tim cook, madhuri
3 min read
Premium

Railways dials Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel for 1.1 million connections

Konkan Railway
3 min read
Premium

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Shoes, footwear
3 min read

Air India revamps pay structure of pilots, crew; announces reward, bonus

Air India
3 min read
Premium

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon