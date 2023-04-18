ICICI Lombard General Insurance profit rises 40% as premiums climb

ICICI Lombard General Insurance posted a 40% jump in its fourth-quarter profit after tax, driven by higher income from premiums.

The Mumbai-based insurer's March-quarter profit after tax rose to Rs 437 crore ($53.29 million), from Rs 313 crore posted a year ago.

The insurer's combined ratio, a key profitability metric for an insurance firm's underwriting business, improved to 104.2% from 103.2% seen a year ago.

The combined ratio measures the incurred losses and expenses in relation to total premiums collected.

ICICI Lombard's motor business, which contributes to around 60% of the company's net premium income, rose 9% to Rs 2,102 crore for the quarter.

Its solvency ratio, a measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, rose to 2.51 from 2.46 in the year-ago period.