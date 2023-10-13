Tata Steel Long Products' Jul-Sept net loss narrows to Rs 460 crore

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLP) on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 460.23 crore during the September quarter.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 661.80 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,005.46 crore from Rs 1,921.01 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Expenses also rose to Rs 3,442.03 crore as against Rs 2,696.25 crore last year, according to the filing.

TSLP, formerly known as Tata Sponge Iron Ltd, is in the business of manufacturing high alloy steel, primarily for the auto sector and wire rope industry.

With one million-tonne capacity, it is one of the largest speciality steel plants in India in the long product segment located in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.