Tata Steel Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 51.4% to Rs 959.61 crore

Tata Steel, on Wednesday, reported a 51.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 959.61 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY25) as operations in the Netherlands got back to normal operating levels.

The steel major's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 633.95 crore.

Total revenue on a consolidated basis was Rs 54,771.39 crore, down 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Both revenue and net profit fell short of the Bloomberg consensus estimate at Rs 56,339.7 crore and Rs 1,215.4 crore, respectively.

Sequentially, the revenue was down 6.7 per cent while net profit was up 56.9 per cent.

Tata Steel spent Rs 3,777 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and net debt stands at Rs 82,162 crore.

Domestic operations

Tata Steel India reported a turnover of Rs 33,194 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 36,146 crore in Q1 FY24. Reported profit after tax was at Rs 3,335 crore as against Rs 4,995 crore in the year-ago period.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, said, during the quarter, subdued steel demand across most regions weighed on global steel prices. “In India, steel demand was broadly stable despite some impact due to elections and heat waves.”

In India, crude steel production was up 5 per cent Y-o-Y to around 5.3 million tons (mt). Deliveries at around 4.9 million tons were the ‘best ever’ Q1 sales led by 4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic deliveries.

The 5 mtpa expansion project at Kalinganagar was on track for the blast furnace to start in September 2024.

Narendran also said that Tata Steel has launched the first carbon bank in India.

Tata Steel Europe

Tata Steel Netherlands recorded an Ebitda of Rs 453 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to an Ebitda loss of Rs 1,173 crore in Q1 FY24 on higher deliveries with the completion of reline of BF6 in early February.

Production was higher quarter-on-quarter and Y-o-Y. Total revenue from operations of Tata Steel Netherlands, however, stood at Rs 14,167 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 15,026 crore in Q1 FY24.

Tata Steel UK’s Ebitda loss widened in Q1 FY25 to Rs 955 crore compared to Rs 398 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from UK operations stood at Rs 6,810 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 7,738 crore in Q1 FY24.

UK transition

Tata Steel said that it had safely ceased operations at one of the blast furnaces (BF Number 5) at Port Talbot and was on track to close the remaining blast furnace by September 2024.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, said, “With respect to the UK transition, we are proceeding as per previously announced timelines for the closure of the heavy end, a step which is critical to address the deep cash burn associated with the upstream end-of-life assets.”

Chatterjee also said that the company was working closely with the recently elected UK government on finalisation of the grant funding process for the new electric arc furnace projects.

“We have also started active engagement with the government in the Netherlands on support for the decarbonisation project,” he added.