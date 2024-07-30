Stocks to Watch Today, July 30: Tata Steel, GAIL, RVNL, HPCL, PNB Housing

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Benchmark domestic indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50, are likely to post a lackluster opening on Tuesday amidst mixed global cues. In the US, Wall Street's major indices ended broadly flat on Monday, as key results and the Fed's decision on rate cuts are due this week. The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite added 12.32 points or 0.07 per cent to 17,370.20, the S&P 500 advanced 4.44 points or 0.08 per cent to 5,463.54, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 49.41 points or 0.12 per cent to 40,539.93.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei traded down 0.45 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.26 per cent, South Korea's Kospi down 0.72 per cent, and Asia Dow traded down 0.58 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was up 0.14 per cent on Tuesday morning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading flat at around 24,875 levels.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today, July 30:

Q1FY25 Results on Tuesday: 360 ONE WAM, Aegis Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Apar Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Carborundum Universal, CarTrade Tech, Castrol India, Dixon Technologies, Exide Industries, Fine Organics Industries, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, GAIL, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Indus Towers, Indian Oil Corp, Johnson Controls Hitachi, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Macrotech Developers, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, PTC Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, R R Kabel, Sapphire Foods, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Tata Consumer Products, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textiles, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are scheduled to release their first-quarter earnings today.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna PSU has posted a jump of 46.89 per cent year-on-year in its net profit to Rs 791.00 crore in Q1FY25, compared to Rs 538.48 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY24. The company's sales jumped 20.11 per cent to Rs 4,243.57 crore in the quarter under review against Rs 3,532.94 crore during Q1FY24.

ACC: The Adani Group's cement maker's net profit in Q1FY25 dropped 22.46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 361.40 crore, from Rs 466.14 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations was marginally lower at Rs 5,154.89 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 5,201.11 crore reported in Q1FY24.

Colgate-Palmolive India: The oral hygiene product maker clocked a 33 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 363.98 crore during Q1FY25, helped by a demand pickup and good performance of products. The FMCG major reported its net profit at Rs 273.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL): The Maharatna PSU reported a fall of 90 per cent year-on-year in net profit in Q1FY25, as refinery margins fell and a fuel price reduction slashed marketing margins. The PSU's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 633.94 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 6,765.50 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Indian Bank: The state-owned bank has posted a 41 per cent jump year-on-year in its net profit to Rs 2,403 crore for Q1FY25, helped by a decline in bad loans. The public lender's net profit was reported at Rs 1,709 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. The bank's total income during Q1FY25 increased to Rs 16,945 crore from Rs 14,759 crore a year ago.

Adani Total Gas: The company reported a surge of 19.91 per cent in standalone net profit to Rs 177.09 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 147.69 crore reported in Q1FY24. Adani Total Gas's revenue from operations jumped 9.01 per cent YoY to Rs 1,237.10 crore in Q1FY25.



PNB Housing Finance: Quality Investment Holdings, an entity of the US-based private equity firm Carlyle, is likely to offload its 6.4 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance through a block deal on Tuesday. The company reported a surge of 19.91 per cent in standalone net profit to Rs 177.09 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 147.69 crore reported in Q1FY24. Adani Total Gas's revenue from operations jumped 9.01 per cent YoY to Rs 1,237.10 crore in Q1FY25.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): The state-owned RVNL has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for the 'Development of Distribution Infrastructure at CENTRAL ZONE of Himachal Pradesh under the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme,' declared by HPSEBL, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Steel Limited: Tata Group's steel arm acquired 557,324,840 equity shares of face value USD 0.157 each aggregating to USD 875 million (Rs 7,324.41 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP). Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

Other Q1FY25 Result Reactions: AGI Infra, Apollo Pipes, Arvind, Ask Automotive, Astec Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Adani Wilmar, Balmer Lawrie & Co., Basant Agro Tech (India), Consolidated Construction Consortium, Chemo Pharma Laboratories, Compuage Infocom, CSB Bank, Data Patterns (India), DCM Nouvelle, Diana Tea Company, Elnet Technologies, Fredun Pharmaceuticals, Gala Global Products, Goodluck India, India Cements Investment Services, IdeaForge Technology, Indo-Italian Remedial & Research Medicines, India Glycols, Integrated Capital Services, ISMT, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Saw, Jindal Drilling and Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEI Industries, Kalyani Investment Company, Likhitha Infrastructure, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Manraj Housing Finance, Vedant Fashions, Markolines Traffic Controls, Mayur Uniquoters, MKT Creators, Omax Autos, Panache Innovations, Pfizer, RattanIndia Enterprises, Sri Ramakrishna Mills, VCU Data Management, Vinati Organics, and Vinyoflex.

IPO Corner

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals IPO opens for public subscription today. The issue is available at a price band of Rs 646 to 679 per share and a lot size of 22 shares. The subscription window of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals IPO will close on Thursday, August 1, 2024.