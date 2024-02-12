TCI Express Q3 results: Profit at Rs 32 cr, total income stands at 313 cr

TCI Express on Monday reported flat standalone net profit of Rs 32.19 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 32.02 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone total income from operations of the company in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal dropped marginally to Rs 313.83 crore from Rs 315.72 crore in the year-ago period, TCI Express said in a filing to the BSE.

"In the face of continued headwinds on account of muted festive demand and long holiday season during the quarter, our commitment to operational excellence, along with a strong customer mix base, and unmatched network and efficiency, has propelled us to maintain stable profitability and margins, outperforming industry peers," the company's Managing Director Chander Agarwal said.