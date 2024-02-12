Sensex (    %)
                        
HAL Q3 results: Profit rises 9% to Rs 1,261 cr on high aircraft demand

The company's total expenses fell more than 2% to Rs 4,838 crore, as it gained from Rs 111 crore worth inventory-related changes

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

The push has helped defence equipment makers including Zen Technologies, Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics make higher profits in the December quarter

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a 9% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, helped by aircraft demand from the defence sector and an inventory-related gain.
Consolidated net profit came in at Rs 1,261 crore ($151.92 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, the state-owned aerospace and defence company said in a filing.
Capital goods and manufacturing companies have benefited from the Indian government's push for higher capital expenditure in its last full budget announced in February 2023, before the next general elections this year.
The push has helped defence equipment makers including Zen Technologies, Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics make higher profits in the December quarter.
HAL, whose customers include the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, along with aerospace corporations Airbus and Boeing, said revenue rose 7% to Rs 6,061 crore in the October-December period. It does not give a segment-wise revenue break-up.
The company's total expenses fell more than 2% to Rs 4,838 crore, as it gained from Rs 111 crore worth inventory-related changes.
Last year, the company had reported Rs 255 crore in expenses to account for its stock of finished and unfinished goods, as per the exchange filing.
HAL does not specify the break-up of its inventory changes.
Meanwhile, raw material costs went up by nearly 37% as global prices of some metals, including steel, rose during the quarter.

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd defence sector Indian Army aircrafts

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

