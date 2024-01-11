Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

TCS Q3FY24 results: Adjusted net profit at Rs 12,016 cr, revenue up 4%

TCS Q3FY24 results: The IT major also reported a net attrition of 13.3 per cent and said will continue hiring from colleges

TCS Q3FY24 results

TCS also announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share and a special dividend of Rs 18 per share (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported an adjusted net profit of Rs 12,016 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year. Its consolidated revenue rose 4 per cent to Rs 60,583 crore from Rs 58,229 crore in the same quarter last year. 

The company's EBIT margin, or the operating margin, was up to 25 per cent from 24.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Its net margin was 19.4 per cent. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's net income grew 8.2 per cent to Rs 11,735 crore. The IT major also reported a net attrition of 13.3 per cent. 

"We expect to be back to our normal operating mode by the end of the current fiscal year. Parallelly, attrition is trending down and at 13.3 per cent, is now in our range of comfort. We are committed to hiring from college campuses and growing talent organically," said Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer at TCS. 

The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share and a special dividend of Rs 18 per share, totalling Rs 27 per equity share. 

"We are seeing strong deal momentum across markets resulting in a solid order book providing visibility into our long-term growth. We are seeing tremendous interest in Generative AI and are leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for our customers in this area," said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director at TCS. 

Also Read

IT engineering firms, LTTS, and Cyient struggle with high attrition rates

IT companies enforce cost control measures amid rising employee expenses

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

HDFC AMC PAT surges 32% to Rs 488 cr, income up 23% in Oct-Dec quarter

TSMC posts flat Q4 revenue but beats market expectations on AI boom

HDFC Bank's advances rise 62.4% to Rs 24.7 trn in December quarter

Macrotech Developers reports 12% rise in sale bookings to Rs 3,410 cr in Q3

Central Bank of India's gross advances rise to Rs 2.4 trn, up 14.91% Y-o-Y

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS Q3 results IT companies BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon