Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Thomas Cook Q3 result: Profit dips 47.7% to Rs 47.3 cr impacted by expenses

Thomas Cook Q3 result: Profit dips 47.7% to Rs 47.3 cr impacted by expenses

Consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,061.01 crore as compared to Rs 1,893.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added

Thomas Cook India Group

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 2,008.12 crore as compared to Rs 1,834.02 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Monday reported a 47.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.3 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.53 crore in the same period in the last fiscal year, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,061.01 crore as compared to Rs 1,893.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 2,008.12 crore as compared to Rs 1,834.02 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

 

"Despite escalated geopolitical tensions and abnormal currency volatility during the quarter impacting international DMS (destination management services) operations, we maintained our margins, reflecting our focus on effective cost management and sustainable growth across our lines of business," Thomas Cook (India) Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon said.

Travel and related services income from operations increased 11 per cent during the quarter under review with a strong contribution from B2C holidays, while the financial services increased income from operations by 16 per cent, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HFCL logo

HFCL Q3 results: PAT dips 11.95% to Rs 72.58 cr, revenue at Rs 1,011.95 cr

Power grid

Power Grid Corp Q3 results: PAT dips 4% to Rs 3,682 cr on weak demand

Castrol India

Castrol India reports 12% rise in profit for Dec quarter on steady demand

pharma

Alembic Pharma Q3 results: PAT falls 23.29% amid market headwinds

Q3 result

Tata Chemicals Q3 results: Loss at Rs 53 crore, revenue declines 3.8%

Topics : Thomas Cook (India) Q3 results currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon