Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Castrol India reports 12% rise in profit for Dec quarter on steady demand

Castrol India reports 12% rise in profit for Dec quarter on steady demand

Quarterly revenue grew 7.1 per cent to 13.54 billion rupees in the October to December quarter due to higher sales of its lubricants for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles

Castrol India, Castrol oil, Oil, motor oil

The company's shares closed marginally lower on Monday. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engine oil maker Castrol India posted a 12 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by steady demand for its products.

The company, 51 per cent owned by British oil major BP, said profit after tax rose to 2.71 billion rupees ($31 million) in the fourth quarter, from 2.42 billion rupees a year ago.

Quarterly revenue grew 7.1 per cent to 13.54 billion rupees in the October to December quarter due to higher sales of its lubricants for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

India's two-wheeler sales grew about 3 per cent in the quarter, while those of commercial vehicles rose 1.2 per cent, according to industry data.

 

Castrol India is looking to grab a larger share in the country's competitive lubricants market that includes state-owned oil refiners like Bharat Petroleum and foreign players such as Shell.

Also Read

Flying Beast, Gaurav Taneja

'Flying Beast' faces court order to remove videos over copyright breach

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to buy: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these 2 stocks

Castrol India, Castrol oil, Oil, motor oil

Castrol India Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 6.7% to Rs 207 cr

Rakesh Makhija

Castrol India appoints Rakesh Makhija chairman as R Gopalakrishnan exits

IND vs ENG ODI series

IND vs ENG ODI series: Full list of venues and India's win-loss record

The company, in its latest annual report said it wanted to capitalise on surging sport utility vehicle sales and would launch a slew of premium as well as affordable markets, to improve its presence in the country.

"In 2025...making Castrol more accessible and affordable has been a key strategy, and we intend to scale it further to get more consumers into our network," Managing Director Kedar Lele said in a press release.

The company's shares closed marginally lower on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pharma

Alembic Pharma Q3 results: PAT falls 23.29% amid market headwinds

Q3 result

Tata Chemicals Q3 results: Loss at Rs 53 crore, revenue declines 3.8%

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma Q3 result: Net profit rises 7% to Rs 205 cr as expenses drop

Q3 result

Hindustan Media Ventures Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 18 cr, revenue up 8%

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Alembic Pharma Q3 result: Profit dips 23% to Rs 138 cr on weak sales

Topics : Castrol India Auto lubricants Lubricants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon