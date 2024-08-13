Tilaknagar Industries Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 55.7% to Rs 40 cr

Tilaknagar Industries' total expenses increased 1.8 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 626.51 crore.

Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries Ltd has reported an increase of 55.71 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 40.08 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 25.74 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL) said in a regulatory filing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Its revenue from operations was up 3.88 per cent to Rs 664.86 crore in the June quarter. It was at Rs 639.97 crore in the year-ago period. Tilaknagar Industries' total expenses increased 1.8 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 626.51 crore.

The total income of the company which owns brands such as Mansion House Brandy, Courrier Napoleon Brandy, Mansion House Gold Whisky and Blue Lagoon Gin, was at Rs 666.60 crore in the June quarter.

In the April-June period, Tilaknagar Industries' sales volumes marginally increased to 25.4 lakh cases.

"Owing to the industry-wide disruption caused by the elections, the volume growth remained somewhat muted in Q1, which was on expected lines. Southern India states, which contribute 85%+ of volumes, saw a degrowth of 0.1% YoY in IMFL volumes in Q1 due to the aforementioned disruptions," its Chairman and Managing Director Amit Dahanukar said.

During the quarter, TIL's net debt was at Rs 42.6 crore and its "target to be net debt free over the course of FY25," the company said in its earning statement.

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd on Tuesday afternoon were trading at Rs 248 on BSE, up 3.14 per cent.