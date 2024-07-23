Torrent Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit up 21%, revenue rises 10%

Torrent Pharma reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY25) to Rs 457 crore, up from Rs 378 crore reported for the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,859 crore in Q1 FY25, a 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth from Rs 2,591 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

At an operational level, Torrent Pharma’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came at Rs 904 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 32 per cent.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 1.78 per cent growth in net profit, while its revenue grew by 4.15 per cent.

The company reported that its India business witnessed a year-on-year growth of 10 per cent in the June quarter, with revenue reaching Rs 1,635 crore from Rs 1,426 crore reported in Q1 FY24, on account of outperformance in focus therapies.

The company also informed that it entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialise its novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) Vonoprazan in India during the June quarter of FY25.

It is used for the treatment of the acid-related disorder gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Torrent’s chronic business grew at 14 per cent, compared to the Indian Pharma Market (IPM)’s growth of 8 per cent. “The growth was driven by a strong revival in cardiac divisions and continued traction in anti-diabetes new launches”, the company said in its statement.

At the same time, revenues from the Brazil market rose by 3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 FY25 to Rs 196 crore, up from Rs 190 crore in the same period last year. The company stated that their primary sales in the Brazil market were impacted by severe floods in the Rio Grande do Sul province in April and May 2024.

Revenues in the USA market, however, were down by 12 per cent at Rs 259 crore, falling from Rs 293 crore reported in Q1 FY24.