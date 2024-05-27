Stocks to watch on May 27: Divi's Lab, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, NTPC

Stocks to watch on Monday, May 27, 2024: Indian equities may see a flat beginning to the week on Monday, indicated GIFT Nifty. The GIFT Nifty futures were quoting only 6 points higher to Nifty 50 futures at 22,026.

The Asia-Pacific markets saw an upward start this morning, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.16 per cent, while the broader Topix index climbing 0.29 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi edged up by 0.42 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was trading flat, up 0.01 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.68 per cent.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading 0.58 per cent higher at 18,716 levels.

Stocks to watch on Q4FY24 impact:

Divi's Laboratories: The pharma major’s net profit soared by an impressive 67.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 538 crore compared to Rs 321 crore. Revenue also surged by 18 per cent to Rs 2,303 crore from Rs 1,951 crore year on year (YoY). Ebitda witnessed a hike of 50.1 per cent, amounting to Rs 731 crore compared to Rs 487 crore YoY. Additionally, the margin expanded to 32 per cent from 25 per cent YoY.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The company saw a 10.2 per cent increase in revenue YoY, reaching Rs 2,745 crore, while its earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged by 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 883 crore. The net profit saw a rise of 56.4 per cent YoY to Rs 449 crore. The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and aims to raise up to Rs 500 crore.

United Spirits: The firm showed an 11.2 per cent YoY increase in revenue, amounting to Rs 2,783 crore, and a 136 per cent YoY surge in net profit, reaching Rs 241 crore. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.



Kolte-Patil Developers: The company faced a decline in revenue by 34 per cent to Rs 526 crore, resulting in an Ebitda loss of Rs 18 crore and a net loss of Rs 26 crore.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems: The firm saw a slight decrease in revenue by 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 956 crore, with a marginal increase in Ebitda to Rs 146 crore. The net profit also decreased slightly to Rs 100 crore.

NTPC: The PSU’s revenue increased by 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 47,622 crore, and its Ebitda surged by 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 14,195 crore. The net profit showed a growth of 33.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,490 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.



Narayana Hrudayalaya: The hospital chain’s revenue grew by 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,279 crore, with an Ebitda increase of 6.8 per cent YoY to Rs 295 crore. The net profit saw a rise of 10.1 per cent YoY to Rs 191 crore, and the board proposed a final dividend of Rs 4 per share, planning to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore via debt.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company reported a 2.1 per cent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 3,063 crore and a notable 26.7 per cent YoY increase in Ebitda to Rs 504 crore. However, the company reported a net loss of Rs 1,218 crore in Q4FY24, with an exceptional loss of Rs 447 crore.

Hindustan Copper: It saw a marginal 1 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 565 crore, but a 21.6 per cent YoY rise in Ebitda to Rs 226 crore. However, the net profit decreased by 6 per cent YoY to Rs 124 crore.