Trent logs 45% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 cr in Q1

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 2,628.37 crore against Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The total expenses were higher at Rs 2,494.69 crore compared to Rs 1,734.28 crore a year ago, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)