Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Trent logs 45% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 cr in Q1

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 2,628.37 crore against Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Trent Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 2,628.37 crore against Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The total expenses were higher at Rs 2,494.69 crore compared to Rs 1,734.28 crore a year ago, the company said.

Also Read

Zara logs 40.4% revenue growth in India at Rs 2,562 cr, profit up 77.6%

Trent's outperformance likely to continue on strong topline momentum

Trent stays on growth track, stock rises 18% in 3 months; hit margins in Q4

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Kalyan Jewellers logs 33% surge in profit for Q1 on seasonal demand

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit rises 33% to Rs 214 cr, revenues at Rs 3,877 cr

Hospitality firm EIH's net profit rises 61% to Rs 106 crore in Q1

Siemens net rises over 43% to Rs 424 cr in June quarter on higher revenues

Dish TV Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 20.54 cr, becomes zero-debt company

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Trent Q1 results

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon