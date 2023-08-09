Confirmation

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit rises 33% to Rs 214 cr, revenues at Rs 3,877 cr

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday reported a 33.27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 213.73 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Bharat Forge: Weak demand dents performance

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Wednesday reported a 33.27 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 213.73 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.37 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 3,877.27 crore as against Rs 2,851.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,602.48 crore as compared to Rs 2,643.95 crore in the same period a year ago.
Bharat Forge said its board at its meeting held on Wednesday also approved conversion of existing inter corporate deposits given by it to Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPTL), a wholly-owned arm, along with interest amounting to Rs 111.3 crore into equity shares, to reduce the overall borrowings at KPTL.
The board also approved a further investment of an amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore in KPTL from time-to-time in one or more tranches.

KPTL houses all of the electric vehicle initiatives of the Bharat Forge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bharat Forge Bharat Forge results BHEL Bharat Electronics Bharat Forge iron and steel industry

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

