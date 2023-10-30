close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

TVS Motor posts marginal rise in Q2 consolidated net profit to Rs 386 crore

During the quarter under review, the company's revenue from operations increased by 16 per cent to Rs 9,932.82 crore as against Rs 8,560.76 crore in the July to September quarter of FY23

TVS Motor company

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based automobile major TVS Motor Company (TVS) has posted a marginal rise in consolidated net profit during the second quarter of FY24 to Rs 386.34 crore, as compared to Rs 386.31 crore during the July to September period of FY23.

During the quarter under review, the company's revenue from operations increased by 16 per cent to Rs 9,932.82 crore as against Rs 8,560.76 crore in the July to September quarter of FY23. The company's operating Ebitda grew by 22 per cent to Rs 900 crore for the second quarter of FY24 as against Ebitda of Rs 737 crore in the second quarter of FY23. The company's Ebitda margin for the quarter is at 11 per cent as against the Ebitda margin of 10.2 per cent reported in the second quarter of FY23.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 5 per cent, registering 1.074 million units in the quarter ended September 2023 as against 1.027 million units registered in the quarter ended September 2022.

Motorcycle sales grew by 3 per cent, registering 493,000 units in the quarter ended September 2023 as against 477,000 units in the quarter ended September 2022. Scooter sales for the quarter ended September 2023 grew by 10 per cent, registering 420,000 units as against the sales of 383,000 units in the second quarter of FY23. The company recorded two-wheeler exports of 239,000 units in the quarter ended September 2023 as against 252,000 units in the quarter ended September 2022. Total three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review were at 43,000 units as against 51,000 units during the second quarter of FY23.

In the electric vehicles segment, the company's cumulative TVS iQube sales surpassed 200,000 units. During the quarter under review, the company sold 58,000 units as against 16,000 units during the quarter ended September 2022.

In the current quarter, TVS Motor Company introduced two new products: TVS X, the premium electric crossover, and TVS Apache RTR 310, the 'New Freestyle Performance' motorcycle. The company also announced the launch of India's first-ever electric two-wheeler racing championship, TVS Racing Electric One Make Championship.

Also Read

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

TVS Motor vrooms 5%, hits 52-week high on better-than-expected Q4 result

TVS Motor Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 42.2% to Rs 434.3 crore

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

Star India's FY23 profit declines 31% to Rs 1,272 cr, revenue rises 6%

DLF Q2 results: Net profit up 31% to Rs 623 cr on higher revenue

UPL Ltd Q2 net loss at Rs 189 cr, destocking drives revenue decline

Blue Star Q2 results: Profit jumps 66% to Rs 70.67 cr on strong demand

APL Apollo Tubes Q2 results: Profit up 35% to Rs 203 cr, misses estimates

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : TVS Motor Q2 results Auto industry India auto MNCs

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Andhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon