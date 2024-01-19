Sensex (    %)
                        
UltraTech Cement's Q3 profit rises 68% on the back of price hikes, demand

India's UltraTech Cement reported a near 68% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by price hikes and strong demand for construction materials

India's UltraTech Cement reported a near 68% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by price hikes and strong demand for construction materials.
Consolidated net profit rose to 17.77 billion rupees ($214 million) for three months ended Dec. 31 from 10.58 billion rupees a year ago, the country's top cement maker said.
($1 = 83.0870 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

