UltraTech Cement's Q3 profit rises 68% on the back of price hikes, demand

India's UltraTech Cement reported a near 68% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by price hikes and strong demand for construction materials.

Consolidated net profit rose to 17.77 billion rupees ($214 million) for three months ended Dec. 31 from 10.58 billion rupees a year ago, the country's top cement maker said.

($1 = 83.0870 Indian rupees)