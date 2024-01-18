Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 692.33 crore

Revenue from operations at Rs 9,127.45 in Q3FY24 crore was higher from Rs 9,062.50 crore in the same period last year

Jindal Stainless gets notice from JSL Overseas for conversion of preference shares

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless on Thursday reported a 39.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit in the December quarter of the current financial year to ₹692.33 crore from ₹497.51 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations at ₹9,127.45 crore in Q3 FY24 was higher than ₹9,062.50 crore in the same period last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sequentially, profit was down by 10.59 per cent and revenue by 6.83 per cent as the company took a shutdown.

The board of Jindal Stainless has given an in-principle approval for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Iberjindal S L, a subsidiary company based out of Spain. The board also decided to divest a 26 per cent stake in Jindal Coke as it was not part of the core business activities of the company.

The board also announced the elevation of Tarun Kumar Khulbe, whole-time director, as chief executive officer with effect from January 1, 2024.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, said, despite a global slowdown in stainless steel markets, the domestic market has been witnessing steady growth.

The company had earlier guided export sales of 15 per cent, but given the geopolitical headwinds and the Red Sea crisis, it was unlikely to be met. Jindal, however, said that the company was confident of meeting volumes given the strong domestic demand. “We are not dropping our volume guidance because we see very good demand in the domestic market.”

The situation unfolding in the Red Sea had increased the company’s time and cost to Europe. Jindal also said that the demand in Europe and the US was yet to pick up.

However, the company said that domestic demand for stainless steel continued to be on the rise, with the auto sector witnessing growth in all segments, and the decorative pipe and tube sector registering robust growth as well.

The biggest challenge for the sector was imports, Jindal said. “Imports are the biggest threat for any metal company.”

Also Read

Stylish and sturdy: Stainless steel cutlery gets branding upgrade

Jindal Stainless aims to cut emissions by 50% 'way ahead' of 2035 target

Jindal Stainless pitches for imposition of CVD on stainless steel imports

Stock of this iron & steel company zoomed 130% in 7 months; hits 15-yr high

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

360 ONE WAM profit rises 7.7% to Rs 194 crore in December quarter

Footwear retailer Metro Brands Q3 net profit declines 12.6% to Rs 98.78 cr

Shoppers Stop Q3 profit down 41% to Rs 37 cr, revenue up 8.8% to 1,237 cr

IndiaMart Q3 results: Consolidated net profit drops 27% to Rs 82 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp net profit jumps 76% to Rs 265 crore in December quarter

Topics : Jindal Stainless Jindal Stainless Steel Jindal Group Steel sector Iron and steel sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon