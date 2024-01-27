Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Profit jumps 24% to Rs 116 crore

Total income rose to Rs 889 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 712 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

As regards asset quality, gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 3.04 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 3.58 per cent a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Saturday posted a 24 per cent increase in its profit at Rs 116 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 93.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income rose to Rs 889 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 712 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's interest income grew to Rs 806 crore as compared to Rs 641 crore in the October-December period of the previous financial year.
As regards asset quality, gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 3.04 per cent of the gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 3.58 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.19 per cent from 0.72 per cent at the end of the third quarter in FY22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Utkarsh SFB surges 17% on heavy volumes; zooms 141% over issue price

Jana Small Finance Bank refiles IPO papers, seeks to raise Rs 575 cr

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

Mangalam Cement Q3 results: Profit at Rs 15.9 crore, revenue up 2.4%

Macrotech Developers Q3FY24 results: Net profit up 25% at Rs 505 cr

YES Bank Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 349% to Rs 231.46 cr, NII up 2.3%

Macrotech Developers Q3 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 505 crore

YES Bank's Q3 net rises to Rs 231 cr helped by drop in loan-loss provisions

Topics : Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q3 results corporate earnings Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon