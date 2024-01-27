Sensex (    %)
                        
YES Bank's Q3 net rises to Rs 231 cr helped by drop in loan-loss provisions

India's Yes Bank said third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled, helped by a drop in loan-loss provisions and healthy growth in loans, but the result still fell short of expectations

Yes Bank

Reuters NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

India's Yes Bank said third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled, helped by a drop in loan-loss provisions and healthy growth in loans, but the result still fell short of expectations.

The Mumbai-based private lender's standalone net profit rose to Rs 231 crore ($27.8 million) in the three months ended Dec 31, it said on Saturday. That was up from Rs 51.52 crore in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of Rs 343 crore, according to LSEG data.
Provisions and contingencies fell to Rs 555 crore from Rs 845 crore a year earlier.
First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

