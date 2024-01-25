Sensex (    %)
                        
Vedanta Q3FY24 results: Net profit declines 18.3% to Rs 2,013 crore

Net sales for the company rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 34,968 crore in the same period. The growth in revenue, the company said, was driven by higher sales volume and favourable movement in exchange rate

Photo: Bloomberg

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Ltd reported an 18.3 per cent dip in its net profit for the December 2023 ended quarter (Q3 FY24), impacted by lower other income and a higher tax charge.

For Q3 FY24, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,013 crore, down 18.3 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Net sales for the company rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 34,968 crore in the same period. The growth in revenue, the company said, was driven by higher sales volume and favourable movement in exchange rate which is partially offset by a decrease in commodity prices.
Ebitda for the quarter under review, the company said, was at Rs 8,677 crore, up 22 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation. Ebitda growth, the company said, was helped by improved operational performance, favourable forex impact, and higher output commodity prices.

For the quarter under review, the company also reported a tax charge of Rs 1,237 crore, higher than Rs 839 crore seen in the same quarter a year ago. Other income for the company in Q3 FY24 also dipped 51.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 779 crore. Sequentially, the company reported a 9.3 per cent dip in net sales in Q3 FY24 and returned to profits from a loss of Rs 1,783 crore reported in the September 2023 ended quarter.

As of December 2023, the company’s gross debt stood at Rs 75,227 crore and net debt was Rs 62,493 crore.

On the proposed demerger of its businesses into separate listed entities, the company in an address to analysts said it is awaiting a nod from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

