Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 2,738 crore

In Q3FY24, Adani Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,738 crore, up from a profit of Rs 9 crore reported in the same period a year ago

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Adani Power reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2023-ended quarter (Q3FY24), on the back of a lower increase in cost and a higher rise in sale volumes in the reporting period.

In Q3FY24, Adani Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,738 crore, up from a profit of Rs 9 crore reported in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations for the company also rose 67 percent to Rs 12,991.44 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.
Consolidated continuing EBITDA for the quarter, the company said, more than tripled to Rs 5,059 crore on a Y-o-Y basis due to greater revenues and lower import fuel prices.

Power sale volumes in the quarter under review, the company said, was at 21.5 Billion Units (BU), up by 82 percent Y-o-Y due to improved power demand and larger installed capacity.

The rise in operational revenue for the quarter under review, the company said, was a result of higher sales volumes including the addition of sales under the Godda unit’s power purchase agreement, and higher merchant sales.

S B Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer for the company, said “the robust profitability has resulted in improved liquidity, which has in turn been utilised to reduce debt”. The company said it has prepaid secured long-term debt amounting to Rs 810 crore during the quarter under review, and another Rs 250 crore in the current month. The company’s consolidated gross debt as of December 2023 was at Rs 31,162 crore.

In a separate notification, the company also informed the exchanges of the appointment of Dilip Kumar Jha as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) starting 1 April. The outgoing CFO, Shailesh Sawa, has relinquished his position as he transitions to a new role within the group.

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

