Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Welspun Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit up by 18% to Rs 109.73 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 92.80 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

Welspun India

The total income of the company in the April-June period increased to Rs 959.76 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welspun Enterprises on Thursday said it has reported an 18.2 per rise in consolidated profit to Rs 109.73 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 92.80 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The total income of the company in the April-June period increased to Rs 959.76 crore, over Rs 750.04 crore in the year-ago period.
Welspun Enterprises Ltd is one of the country's leading infrastructure developers with a diversified portfolio of projects in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Welspun Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit drops 45% to Rs 77.67 crore

Welspun secures Rs 4,123 crore order from BMC for water treatment plant

POCO M6 Plus 5G, powered by Qualcomm SD 4 Gen2, launched: Know price, specs

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Swapnil secures bronze, Satwik-Chirag in action soon

LIVE news: India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, forecasts IMD

Topics : Welspun Enterprises Welspun Welspun India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon