Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit rises 116% to Rs 1,455 cr

Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,455 crore for quarter ended June 30, from Rs 674 crore a year ago, the company, which is the flagship firm of the Adani Group, said in an exchange filing

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Adani Enterprises' first-quarter profit more than doubled on Thursday as growth in its new energy division outweighed weakness in its key coal trading segment.
Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,455 crore (around $174 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 674 crore a year ago, the company, which is the flagship firm of the Adani Group, said in an exchange filing.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

