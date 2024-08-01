Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dabur Q1 result: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 500 cr, net sales at Rs 3,349 cr

'The country's demand environment remains challenging, marked by high food inflation and unemployment rate,' says the FMCG firm

Dabur

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur on Thursday reported an 8 per cent jump in its net profit in the first quarter of 2024-25 (Q1FY25). The net profit for the first quarter came in at Rs 500 crore, against the Rs 463 crore during the same period last year.

The maker of Real fruit juice and Hajmola candy reported a 7 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 3,349 crore, from Rs 3,130 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company reported a volume growth of 5.2 per cent in the quarter.

“It’s been a good start to the new financial year as we drove sequential recovery in volume growth, driven by rural markets, to report industry-leading performance across our key verticals. This allowed us to plough higher investments behind our brands to drive market expansion and sustain our growth momentum,” said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India in an earnings release.

However, the company said that the country’s demand environment remains challenging, marked by high food inflation and unemployment rate.

Also Read

Dabur expects consumption uptick in FY25, power brands to drive growth

FMCG major Dabur India to kickstart fourth phase of added sugar reduction

Dabur India gains 4% in subdued market post June quarter business update

FMCG major Dabur seeking clarity on FSSAI's 100% fruit juice directive

BSE FMCG index surges 5%, hits record high; Emami, HUL, Dabur jump over 7%

Topics : Dabur India Q1 results FMCGs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon