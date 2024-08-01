Dabur Q1 result: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 500 cr, net sales at Rs 3,349 cr

Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur on Thursday reported an 8 per cent jump in its net profit in the first quarter of 2024-25 (Q1FY25). The net profit for the first quarter came in at Rs 500 crore, against the Rs 463 crore during the same period last year.

The maker of Real fruit juice and Hajmola candy reported a 7 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 3,349 crore, from Rs 3,130 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported a volume growth of 5.2 per cent in the quarter.