Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

2023 sees 15% more start-up/ tech layoffs than 2022, majority in edtech

On average, at least 45 people lost their jobs daily based on data collated by the website. This is 15.3 per cent higher than the 14,224 layoffs recorded in the previous year

layoff

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Job losses among start-up or technology companies rose 15 per cent in 2023 over the previous year. 

More than 16,000 people lost their jobs in total, according to data from Layoffs.fyi, a website tracking job cuts in the technology sector. The website collates data based on media reports. While not an exact measure of job losses, it can be considered broadly indicative of the trend. It primarily covers jobs lost in the start-up space rather than mature technology companies. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On average, at least 45 people lost their jobs daily based on data collated by the website. This is 15.3 per cent higher than the 14,224 layoffs recorded in the previous year (chart 1).

ChartA majority of these layoffs were in Bangalore, the tech capital of India. Next was Gurugram (2,295), Mumbai (1,600) and Noida (1,420).
 

Startup funding was also hit by a slump this year, according to data from Tracxn. In 2023, startups received $8.1 billion when 16,398 people lost their jobs. Last year, they received $25.9 billion when 14,224 were laid off.

Recently, Paytm, a financial technology (fintech) company, reportedly laid off 1,000 employees. The sector recorded a total of 2,141 layoffs this year.

Around 4,700 people in the ed-tech sector were laid off, followed by the food (2,765), finance (2,141), retail (1,772), consumer (1,488), and healthcare (991) sectors (chart 2).

Chart
Funding of ed-tech startups declined by 88.9 per cent from $2.5 billion in 2022 to $0.3 billion in 2023. For food and agriculture tech startups, it was 73.5 per cent and 66.1 per cent for fintech startups in the same period.

Consumer-based startups received the maximum funding of $3.9 billion in 2023, followed by retail ($2.3 billion), fintech ($2 billion), enterprise applications ($1.7 billion) and transportation and logistics tech ($1.6 billion).

Globally, 261,847 people lost their jobs. Nearly 70 per cent of the people laid off were in the United States, followed by India, Germany, Sweden  and the United Kingdom (chart 3).

Chart

Also Read

Global corporate landscape 2023: Mergers, closures, and leadership shifts

Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Paytm lays off over 1,000 employees as part of cost-cutting measures

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

Year Ender: 10 big events that shaped the Indian corporate world in 2023

Snapdeal's FY23 consolidated loss narrows to Rs 282 cr from Rs 510 cr

Dec 2023 becomes highest funded month as startup investments cross $1.6 bn

PhysicsWallah FY23 revenue up 3.4x, profitable for third consecutive year

Meesho posts 1st profitable quarter in FY24; loss dips to Rs 141 cr in H1

5 startups receive Rs 6.5 cr equity investment from Tamil Nadu govt

Topics : layoff Startups job loss Tech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon