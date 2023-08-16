Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Tech companies have let go of around 226,000 employees in the current year, which is almost 40 per cent higher than the number of layoffs in 2022, according to a report by the Economic Times.

According to data from AltIndex.com, while in 2022, the tech industry had experienced an increase in job cuts , this year has been more challenging for the industry. Numerous workplaces and offices have been closed or shut down along with the job losses.

Based on information provided by Layoffs.fyi, between January and December of 2022, tech firms laid off 164,744 workers. In January alone, 75,912 individuals received pink slips, contributing to nearly half of all the layoffs recorded in 2022. This is a significant rise from the 15,000 layoffs reported in the year prior.

Job cuts seemed to slow down in February, with approximately 40,000 positions being cut. However, layoffs persisted in the following three months, with tech companies reporting nearly 73,000 job cuts.





Also Read: Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24 After this, an additional 24,000 employees were let go, creating a cumulative total of 226,117 layoffs as of the last week, according to the report.

The uncertain global economy, inflation, persistent supply chain challenges, and a slowdown in revenue growth have all contributed to tech companies intensifying their efforts to reduce costs through layoffs in 2023. This trend has been especially driven by industry giants such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Also Read Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring' Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs Edtech firm Cuemath lays off 100 employees; founder returns as CEO Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices Online money egaming firms face tax outgo of Rs 45,000 crore Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24 Nearly one-fifth of domestic tourists flocked to Uttar Pradesh in 2022 Aircraft bird hit incidents increase by 62% in H1 of 2023, says DGCA DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

However, the impact has not been limited to these giants alone. The report highlighted that numerous smaller tech companies across various sectors, including retail, cryptocurrency, and transportation, have also been forced to cut costs, contributing to the highest number of layoffs ever recorded in the tech industry.

The figures for layoffs in the past three years reveal that since the beginning of 2021, tech companies have laid off over 405,000 individuals.

The influence of US tech giants was substantial in the wave of layoffs witnessed in 2023. Data also indicates that US companies have accounted for eight of the ten largest layoffs reported this year.

