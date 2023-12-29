Sensex (    %)
                        
Dec 2023 becomes highest funded month as startup investments cross $1.6 bn

Budding companies had raised $1.4 million in January this year. Regardless, startup funding hit a seven year low in 2023

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Indian startup funding crossed the $1.6 billion mark in the month of December 2023 to become the most funded month this year, indicating a thaw in the so-called funding winter, according to data collated by market intelligence platform Tracxn and Business Standard.

The uptick in funding was spearheaded by late-stage rounds led by Flipkart – who raised a massive $600 million from its parent company Walmart, and Udaan – who raised $340 million from M&G Prudential and Lightspeed. Upcoming companies had raised $1.4 million in January this year.
 
Regardless, startup funding hit a seven year low in 2023.
Topics : start- ups Investment fundings Indian start-ups

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

