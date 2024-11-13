Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

After Paytm's disappointing performance after listing in 2021, the markets have evolved and the fintech ecosystem has matured with greater regulatory clarity from the RBI

MobiKwik
Premium

MobiKwik

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The financial technology (fintech) space is set for a major initial public offering (IPO), nearly three years after another significant player in the ecosystem, Paytm, listed on the bourses.
 
Nearly three years after it initially planned its listing, MobiKwik has revised its IPO size, with plans to raise Rs 700 crore this year.
 
The fintech company’s listing would be a litmus test for other firms in the space, after Paytm initially performed disappointingly. In 2021, Paytm debuted on the exchanges at a 9 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 2,150.
 
However, the markets have evolved since then,
Topics : Fintech sector Fintech start-ups Fintech firms Fintech startup Indian FinTech MobiKwik Paytm

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon