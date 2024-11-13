A litmus test for fintech IPOs as MobiKwik inches closer to listing

The financial technology (fintech) space is set for a major initial public offering (IPO), nearly three years after another significant player in the ecosystem, Paytm, listed on the bourses.

Nearly three years after it initially planned its listing, MobiKwik has revised its IPO size, with plans to raise Rs 700 crore this year.

The fintech company’s listing would be a litmus test for other firms in the space, after Paytm initially performed disappointingly. In 2021, Paytm debuted on the exchanges at a 9 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 2,150.

However, the markets have evolved since then,