Amazon Pay ramps up partnership with top 20 brands for smart stores service

The company has launched 18,000 Smart Stores in the country since its inception in 2019

Girish Krishnan, Director – Payments, Rewards & Merchant Services, Amazon Pay
Girish Krishnan, Director – Payments, Rewards & Merchant Services, Amazon Pay

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Amazon Pay is ramping up its partnership with the top 20 brands in the country as it scales its 'Smart Stores' service, a senior executive from the firm said.

“We could have launched Smart Stores at a higher velocity but we are gradual in terms of just making sure that the right inputs are there. This year we will see the top 15-20 brands coming on board with us,” said Girish Krishnan, Director – Payments, Rewards & Merchant Services, Amazon Pay.

The company, which is the fintech arm of e-commerce major Amazon India, has launched 18,000 Smart Stores in the

start- ups Startups Amazon Pay Amazon Fintech

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

