Flipkart Pay merges all payments, fintech offerings into unified interface

E-commerce firm Flipkart has consolidated its bouquet of financial and payment offerings on the app under 'Flipkart Pay' ahead of the festive season. The new fintech platform is designed to enhance customer engagement and drive a seamless payment experience for its customers. With the fresh tagline, 'Flipkart Pay - Pay, Save & Earn', Flipkart Pay aims to streamline transactions.

"This would allow customers to get a better experience right from the touchpoint, making it a one-stop destination to avail of Flipkart's constructs of affordability and accessibility," said the company.

Since its foray into fintech services in 2013 with gift cards, Flipkart has progressively expanded its financial product offerings. It aims to democratise access to seamless payment options. The journey continued with the launch of the Flipkart Axis Bank co-branded credit card, now used by over 4 million users. The co-branded credit card has become one of the preferred credit cards for its attractive rewards and savings benefits. As part of its commitment to enhancing the overall shopping experience, Flipkart introduced Flipkart Pay Later, offering customers an opportunity to shop with flexible payment options via equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

"The Flipkart Pay platform aims to provide customers with an enriching shopping journey, enabling them to make the most of Flipkart's range of offerings ahead of the festive season," said the firm.

Flipkart has expanded its portfolio to include insurance, furthering its vision of simplifying the digital payments journey for customers. The firm said that the recent additions, Flipkart UPI and the expansion of the Recharges and Bill Payments category, have bolstered its position in the financial services industry.

"This is providing a convenient and hassle-free payment solution for millions of users," said the firm.

The firm said that 'Flipkart Pay' signifies a new vision for its payments and fintech products. It said this would improve the way customers shop online by making transactions easier, faster, and more secure.